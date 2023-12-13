The New Jersey Devils (14-11-1) and Boston Bruins (18-5-3) face off at Prudential Center on Wednesday, December 13 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MSGSN. The Devils fell to the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 in their last game, while the Bruins are coming off a 5-3 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

Bruins vs. Devils Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Devils (-125) Bruins (+105) 6 Devils (-1.5)

Bruins Betting Insights

The Bruins won the only game they played as the underdog this season.

Boston has played as an underdog of +105 or more once this season and won that game.

The Bruins have a 48.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Boston has played 12 games this season that ended with more than 6 goals.

Bruins vs Devils Additional Info

Bruins vs. Devils Rankings

Devils Total (Rank) Bruins Total (Rank) 92 (7th) Goals 86 (17th) 94 (24th) Goals Allowed 65 (2nd) 28 (2nd) Power Play Goals 19 (13th) 21 (22nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 10 (1st)

Bruins Advanced Stats

The Bruins went 5-4-1 in its most recent 10 contests, including a 4-5-0 line versus the spread in that span.

In its past 10 contests, Boston has hit the over six times.

The Bruins have averaged a total of 6.0 combined goals in their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.

During their past 10 games, the Bruins and their opponents are scoring 0.6 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 8.9.

The Bruins have scored 86 goals this season (3.3 per game) to rank 17th in the league.

The Bruins have conceded 2.5 goals per game, 65 total, the second-fewest among league teams.

Their +21 goal differential is fourth-best in the league.

