For those looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Boston Bruins and the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Charlie Coyle a player who is likely light the lamp? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Charlie Coyle score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +330 (Bet $10 to win $33.00 if he scores a goal)

Coyle stats and insights

  • Coyle has scored in seven of 26 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
  • Coyle has scored two goals on the power play.
  • Coyle averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.4%.

Devils defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 94 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.6 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Coyle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 20:17 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:48 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:45 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 2 2 0 15:42 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:56 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 17:30 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 18:45 Away L 5-4 OT

Bruins vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

