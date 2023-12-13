Should you wager on Jake DeBrusk to light the lamp when the Boston Bruins and the New Jersey Devils meet up on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Jake DeBrusk score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

DeBrusk stats and insights

DeBrusk has scored in four of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

DeBrusk averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.9%.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have conceded 94 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

DeBrusk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:21 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:05 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:02 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:54 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 14:26 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:36 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 18:08 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:59 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 15:52 Away L 5-4 OT

Bruins vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

