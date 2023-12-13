Will Oskar Steen Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 13?
The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest versus the New Jersey Devils is set for Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Oskar Steen find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Oskar Steen score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)
Steen stats and insights
- Steen has scored in one of 13 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not played against the Devils yet this season.
- Steen has no points on the power play.
- Steen averages 0.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have conceded 94 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.6 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Steen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:00
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|8:59
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|9:23
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|5:15
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:56
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|10:03
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|8:37
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|11:50
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:19
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|9:17
|Away
|L 5-4
Bruins vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
