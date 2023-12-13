Can we expect Trent Frederic finding the back of the net when the Boston Bruins face off with the New Jersey Devils at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Trent Frederic score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Frederic stats and insights

In five of 26 games this season, Frederic has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Devils.

Frederic has zero points on the power play.

Frederic's shooting percentage is 18.2%, and he averages 1.3 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 94 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.6 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Frederic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 15:13 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:55 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:19 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 11:27 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:19 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 12:56 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 10:56 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:39 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:59 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:14 Away L 5-4 OT

Bruins vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

