Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Worcester County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Worcester County, Massachusetts has high school basketball matchups on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Bancroft School at Eagle Hill High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Hardwick, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Nipmuc Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Upton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Uxbridge High School at Sutton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Sutton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
