Two of the NBA's top scorers face off when Jayson Tatum (eighth, 27.4 PPG) and the Boston Celtics (17-5) host Donovan Mitchell (eighth, 27.4 PPG) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH. The Celtics are 8.5-point favorites.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 117 - Cavaliers 107

Celtics vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Cavaliers

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 8.5)

Celtics (- 8.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-10.4)

Celtics (-10.4) Pick OU: Under (226.5)



Under (226.5) Computer Predicted Total: 223.9

The Cavaliers (11-13-0 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 4.2% less often than the Celtics (11-11-0) this season.

As an 8.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Cleveland is 2-0 against the spread compared to the 7-6 ATS record Boston racks up as an 8.5-point favorite.

Boston and its opponents have combined to top the total in 50% of its games this season (11 of 22), the same percentage as Cleveland and its opponents (12 of 24).

The Celtics have a .762 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (16-5) this season, better than the .444 winning percentage for the Cavaliers as a moneyline underdog (4-5).

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics own a top-five defense this year, ranking fourth-best in the league with 109 points allowed per game. Offensively, they rank seventh with 117.4 points scored per contest.

Boston is top-five this season in rebounding, ranking third-best in the league with 46.8 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks ninth with 42.9 rebounds allowed per contest.

When it comes to assists, the Celtics are dishing out just 24.8 assists per contest (fifth-worst in league).

Boston ranks 14th in the NBA at 13.1 turnovers per contest, but it is forcing 11.5 turnovers per game, which ranks second-worst in the league.

The Celtics are top-five this season in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 15.7 three-pointers per game. Meanwhile, they rank 16th with a 36.6% shooting percentage from downtown.

