How to Watch the Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two of the league's best scorers face off when Jayson Tatum (eighth, 27.4 points per game) and the Boston Celtics (17-5) host Donovan Mitchell (eighth, 27.4) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11).
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Cavaliers.
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Celtics vs Cavaliers Additional Info
|Celtics vs Cavaliers Injury Report
|Celtics vs Cavaliers Players to Watch
|Celtics vs Cavaliers Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Cavaliers Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs Cavaliers Prediction
|Celtics vs Cavaliers Player Props
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 2.1 percentage points higher than the 45.4% the Cavaliers allow to opponents.
- Boston is 14-1 when it shoots better than 45.4% from the field.
- The Celtics are the third best rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers rank 13th.
- The 117.4 points per game the Celtics average are 6.7 more points than the Cavaliers give up (110.7).
- When Boston totals more than 110.7 points, it is 14-2.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics are scoring 123.6 points per game this year in home games, which is 12.4 more points than they're averaging on the road (111.2).
- Boston cedes 107.7 points per game in home games this year, compared to 110.3 on the road.
- The Celtics are averaging 17.5 threes per game with a 40.6% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which is 3.6 more threes and 8% points better than they're averaging away from home (13.9 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylen Brown
|Questionable
|Ankle
