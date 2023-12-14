Player prop bet odds for Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and others are available when the Boston Celtics host the Cleveland Cavaliers at TD Garden on Thursday (opening tip at 7:30 PM ET).

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game Info

  • Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs Cavaliers Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (Over: -114) 9.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -185)
  • Tatum has scored 27.4 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 0.1 points less than Thursday's points prop total.
  • His per-game rebound average -- 8.8 -- is 0.7 less than his prop bet over/under for Thursday's game (9.5).
  • Tatum has averaged 4.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Thursday's assist over/under (4.5).
  • Tatum's 3.0 made three-pointers per game is 0.5 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

Jaylen Brown Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
22.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: +112) 2.5 (Over: +120)
  • Thursday's over/under for Jaylen Brown is 22.5. That's 0.4 more than his season average.
  • His rebounding average -- 4.8 per game -- is 0.7 less than his prop bet in Thursday's game (5.5).
  • Brown has collected 3.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Thursday (3.5).
  • He 2.3 made three-pointers average is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

Jrue Holiday Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
13.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: -125) 4.5 (Over: -143) 1.5 (Over: -149)
  • Jrue Holiday is averaging 12.4 points in the 2023-24 season, 1.1 lower than Thursday's prop total.
  • He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Thursday (which is 5.5).
  • Holiday's assist average -- 4.9 -- is higher than Thursday's assist prop bet (4.5).
  • Holiday's 1.8 three-pointers made per game is 0.3 more than his over/under on Thursday.

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
27.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -128) 4.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: -106)
  • The 27.5-point over/under for Mitchell on Thursday is 0.1 higher than his season scoring average.
  • He has pulled down 5.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.
  • Mitchell's assist average -- 5.1 -- is higher than Thursday's assist prop bet (4.5).
  • Mitchell, at 3.1 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.4 less than his over/under on Thursday.

Max Strus Props

PTS REB AST 3PM
14.5 (Over: -106) 5.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: +118) 3.5 (Over: +146)
  • The 14.5 point total set for Max Strus on Thursday is 0.4 more than his scoring average on the season (14.1).
  • He has averaged the same number of rebounds as his prop bet total in Thursday's game (5.5).
  • Strus has averaged 3.9 assists per game this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Thursday (3.5).
  • Strus' 2.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.6 less than his over/under in Thursday's game (3.5).

