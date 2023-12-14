Derrick White and his Boston Celtics teammates take on the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET.

White, in his last game (December 12 win against the Cavaliers), produced 17 points, four assists and two blocks.

In this piece we'll examine White's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.5 16.7 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 4.0 Assists 4.5 5.1 5.6 PRA -- 24.4 26.3 PR -- 19.3 20.7 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.7



Derrick White Insights vs. the Cavaliers

This season, he's put up 10.0% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.3 per contest.

He's put up 5.9 threes per game, or 12.0% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Celtics rank 27th in possessions per game with 101.7. His opponents, the Cavaliers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th with 100.6 possessions per contest.

The Cavaliers are the seventh-best defensive squad in the league, allowing 110.7 points per game.

Conceding 43.6 rebounds per game, the Cavaliers are the 13th-ranked team in the league.

Conceding 24.6 assists per contest, the Cavaliers are the fifth-ranked team in the league.

The Cavaliers concede 12.2 made 3-pointers per game, 13th-ranked in the NBA.

Derrick White vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/12/2023 37 17 4 4 5 2 1

