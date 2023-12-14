Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Essex County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Essex County, Massachusetts today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Essex County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St John's Preparatory School at Methuen High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Methuen, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Haverhill, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
