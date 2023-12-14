Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Franklin County, Massachusetts, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Franklin County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mount Greylock Regional High School at Franklin County Technical High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Turners Falls, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Turners Falls High School at Athol High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Athol, MA
- Conference: Hampshire - North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
