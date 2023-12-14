If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Franklin County, Massachusetts, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Franklin County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mount Greylock Regional High School at Franklin County Technical High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14

7:00 PM ET on December 14 Location: Turners Falls, MA

Turners Falls, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Turners Falls High School at Athol High School