Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (17-5) face the Cleveland Cavaliers (13-11) at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on Thursday, December 14 beginning at 7:30 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH

NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and BSOH Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: TD Garden

Jayson Tatum vs. Donovan Mitchell Fantasy Comparison

Stat Jayson Tatum Donovan Mitchell Total Fantasy Pts 966.1 832.8 Fantasy Pts Per Game 43.9 43.8 Fantasy Rank 12 14

Jayson Tatum vs. Donovan Mitchell Insights

Jayson Tatum & the Celtics

Tatum is putting up 27.4 points, 4.2 assists and 8.8 boards per contest.

The Celtics outscore opponents by 8.4 points per game (scoring 117.4 points per game to rank seventh in the league while allowing 109 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA) and have a +185 scoring differential overall.

Boston averages 46.8 rebounds per game (third in the league) while conceding 42.9 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.9 boards per game.

The Celtics make 15.7 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 1.9 more than their opponents (13.8).

Boston has had more turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 13.1 per game (14th in NBA action) while forcing 11.5 (29th in the league).

Donovan Mitchell & the Cavaliers

Donovan Mitchell provides the Cavaliers 27.4 points, 5.7 boards and 5.1 assists per contest. He also averages 1.9 steals (second in NBA) and 0.4 blocks.

The Cavaliers have a -2 scoring differential, putting up 110.6 points per game (24th in league) and allowing 110.7 (seventh in NBA).

Cleveland is 13th in the league at 44.3 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 43.6 its opponents average.

The Cavaliers connect on 11.5 three-pointers per game (25th in the league) compared to their opponents' 12.2. They shoot 34.6% from deep, and their opponents shoot 36%.

Cleveland forces 14.2 turnovers per game (eighth in league) while committing 13.9 (19th in NBA).

Jayson Tatum vs. Donovan Mitchell Advanced Stats

Stat Jayson Tatum Donovan Mitchell Plus/Minus Per Game 7.9 4 Usage Percentage 30.2% 31.9% True Shooting Pct 61.3% 58% Total Rebound Pct 12.9% 8.8% Assist Pct 18.8% 23.9%

