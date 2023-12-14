Thursday's game between the Dartmouth Big Green (4-5) and the UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-9) at Costello Athletic Center is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 57-56, with Dartmouth coming out on top. Game time is at 6:00 PM ET on December 14.

The River Hawks enter this game following a 64-52 loss to UMass on Sunday.

UMass Lowell vs. Dartmouth Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UMass Lowell vs. Dartmouth Score Prediction

Prediction: Dartmouth 57, UMass Lowell 56

UMass Lowell Schedule Analysis

The River Hawks haven't registered a win this season versus a D1 team.

UMass Lowell has two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the River Hawks are 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most defeats.

UMass Lowell has tied for the 23rd-most Quadrant 4 losses in the country (three).

UMass Lowell Leaders

Sydney Watkins: 7.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.3 STL, 36.8 FG%

7.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.3 STL, 36.8 FG% Rayne Durant: 3.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 29.3 FG%

3.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 29.3 FG% Abbey Lindsey: 10.0 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

10.0 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39) Maddie Rice: 6.6 PTS, 51.8 FG%

6.6 PTS, 51.8 FG% Mili Carrera: 9.3 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

UMass Lowell Performance Insights

The River Hawks' -160 scoring differential (being outscored by 17.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 50.6 points per game (348th in college basketball) while allowing 68.3 per outing (253rd in college basketball).

