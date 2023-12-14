The UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-9) will be trying to halt a nine-game losing skid when hosting the Dartmouth Big Green (4-5) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Costello Athletic Center. It will air at 6:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!

UMass Lowell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UMass Lowell vs. Dartmouth Scoring Comparison

  • The Big Green put up an average of 50.0 points per game, 18.3 fewer points than the 68.3 the River Hawks give up to opponents.
  • The River Hawks average only 3.5 fewer points per game (50.6) than the Big Green allow (54.1).
  • UMass Lowell is 0-2 when scoring more than 54.1 points.
  • Dartmouth has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 50.6 points.
  • This season the River Hawks are shooting 36.6% from the field, only 0.4% lower than the Big Green give up.
  • The Big Green's 36.2 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the River Hawks have given up.

UMass Lowell Leaders

  • Sydney Watkins: 7.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.3 STL, 36.8 FG%
  • Rayne Durant: 3.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 29.3 FG%
  • Abbey Lindsey: 10.0 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)
  • Maddie Rice: 6.6 PTS, 51.8 FG%
  • Mili Carrera: 9.3 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

UMass Lowell Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Boston College L 91-53 Silvio O. Conte Forum
12/5/2023 @ Brown L 74-54 Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
12/10/2023 @ UMass L 64-52 William D. Mullins Center
12/14/2023 Dartmouth - Costello Athletic Center
12/22/2023 Harvard - Costello Athletic Center
12/29/2023 Colgate - Costello Athletic Center

