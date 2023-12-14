How to Watch the UMass Lowell vs. Dartmouth Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-9) will be trying to halt a nine-game losing skid when hosting the Dartmouth Big Green (4-5) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Costello Athletic Center. It will air at 6:00 PM ET.
UMass Lowell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UMass Lowell vs. Dartmouth Scoring Comparison
- The Big Green put up an average of 50.0 points per game, 18.3 fewer points than the 68.3 the River Hawks give up to opponents.
- The River Hawks average only 3.5 fewer points per game (50.6) than the Big Green allow (54.1).
- UMass Lowell is 0-2 when scoring more than 54.1 points.
- Dartmouth has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 50.6 points.
- This season the River Hawks are shooting 36.6% from the field, only 0.4% lower than the Big Green give up.
- The Big Green's 36.2 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the River Hawks have given up.
UMass Lowell Leaders
- Sydney Watkins: 7.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.3 STL, 36.8 FG%
- Rayne Durant: 3.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 29.3 FG%
- Abbey Lindsey: 10.0 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)
- Maddie Rice: 6.6 PTS, 51.8 FG%
- Mili Carrera: 9.3 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)
UMass Lowell Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Boston College
|L 91-53
|Silvio O. Conte Forum
|12/5/2023
|@ Brown
|L 74-54
|Paul Bailey Pizzitola Sports Center
|12/10/2023
|@ UMass
|L 64-52
|William D. Mullins Center
|12/14/2023
|Dartmouth
|-
|Costello Athletic Center
|12/22/2023
|Harvard
|-
|Costello Athletic Center
|12/29/2023
|Colgate
|-
|Costello Athletic Center
