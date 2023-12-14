The UMass Lowell River Hawks (0-9) will be trying to halt a nine-game losing skid when hosting the Dartmouth Big Green (4-5) on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Costello Athletic Center. It will air at 6:00 PM ET.

UMass Lowell Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Where: Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts

Costello Athletic Center in Lowell, Massachusetts TV: ESPN+

UMass Lowell vs. Dartmouth Scoring Comparison

The Big Green put up an average of 50.0 points per game, 18.3 fewer points than the 68.3 the River Hawks give up to opponents.

The River Hawks average only 3.5 fewer points per game (50.6) than the Big Green allow (54.1).

UMass Lowell is 0-2 when scoring more than 54.1 points.

Dartmouth has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 50.6 points.

This season the River Hawks are shooting 36.6% from the field, only 0.4% lower than the Big Green give up.

The Big Green's 36.2 shooting percentage from the field is the same as the River Hawks have given up.

UMass Lowell Leaders

Sydney Watkins: 7.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.3 STL, 36.8 FG%

7.2 PTS, 7.0 REB, 3.3 STL, 36.8 FG% Rayne Durant: 3.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 29.3 FG%

3.2 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 29.3 FG% Abbey Lindsey: 10.0 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

10.0 PTS, 35.7 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39) Maddie Rice: 6.6 PTS, 51.8 FG%

6.6 PTS, 51.8 FG% Mili Carrera: 9.3 PTS, 35.0 FG%, 34.6 3PT% (9-for-26)

UMass Lowell Schedule