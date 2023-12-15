Can we expect Brad Marchand finding the back of the net when the Boston Bruins face off with the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Brad Marchand score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +150

Marchand stats and insights

  • Marchand has scored in nine of 27 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play he has four goals, plus eight assists.
  • He has a 12.9% shooting percentage, attempting 3.4 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Islanders are conceding 88 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 18.9 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Marchand recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:51 Away L 2-1 OT
12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 20:06 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 19:48 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 3 3 0 19:17 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 21:43 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:04 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:02 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 20:22 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:12 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:03 Away W 3-1

Bruins vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

