Will Brad Marchand Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 15?
Can we expect Brad Marchand finding the back of the net when the Boston Bruins face off with the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brad Marchand score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Marchand stats and insights
- Marchand has scored in nine of 27 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play he has four goals, plus eight assists.
- He has a 12.9% shooting percentage, attempting 3.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Islanders defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Islanders are conceding 88 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 18.9 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Marchand recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|20:51
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|20:06
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|19:48
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|3
|3
|0
|19:17
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|21:43
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:04
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:02
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|20:22
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|21:12
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Away
|W 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.