On Friday at 7:30 PM ET, the Boston Bruins go head to head against the New York Islanders. Is Brandon Carlo going to score a goal in this matchup? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Brandon Carlo score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Carlo stats and insights

In one of 27 games this season, Carlo scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.

Carlo has no points on the power play.

Carlo's shooting percentage is 3.0%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders are giving up 88 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 18.9 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Carlo recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 22:03 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 24:53 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:59 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:41 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 21:17 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 20:34 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:59 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:45 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:28 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:16 Away W 3-1

Bruins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

