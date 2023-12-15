Hoping to catch today's high school basketball games in Bristol County, Massachusetts? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Bristol County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bellingham High School at Norton High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

6:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Norton, MA

Norton, MA Conference: Tri-Valley - Small

Tri-Valley - Small How to Stream: Watch Here

Dartmouth High School at Greater New Bedford RVT High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

6:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: New Bedford, MA

New Bedford, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High School at Joseph Case High School