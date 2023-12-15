Bruins vs. Islanders Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 15
The Boston Bruins (18-5-4) go on the road against the New York Islanders (14-7-7, winners of four straight) at UBS Arena. The game on Friday, December 15 starts at 7:30 PM ET on NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+.
Over the last 10 contests for the Bruins, their offense has totaled 28 goals while their defense has allowed 28 (they have a 5-4-1 record in those games). In 27 power-play opportunities during that time, they have capitalized with six goals (22.2% success rate).
Here is our prediction for who will clinch the win in Friday's matchup.
Bruins vs. Islanders Predictions for Friday
Our computer projection model for this contest calls for a final tally of Islanders 4, Bruins 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Islanders (+110)
- Total Pick: Over 5.5 (computer predicts 6.0 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Islanders (+1.5)
Bruins vs Islanders Additional Info
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins are 3-4-7 in overtime matchups as part of an 18-5-4 overall record.
- Boston is 4-1-4 (12 points) in its nine games decided by one goal.
- In the two games this season the Bruins registered only one goal, they finished 0-1-1.
- Boston has taken three points from the four games this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-2-1 record).
- The Bruins have scored at least three goals in 21 games (17-2-2, 36 points).
- In the 11 games when Boston has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 6-3-2 record (14 points).
- In the 10 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Boston is 9-0-1 (19 points).
- The Bruins have been outshot by opponents 17 times, and went 9-5-3 (21 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Islanders AVG
|Islanders Rank
|13th
|3.22
|Goals Scored
|3.07
|17th
|3rd
|2.48
|Goals Allowed
|3.14
|15th
|13th
|31.4
|Shots
|29.9
|23rd
|24th
|32
|Shots Allowed
|35.7
|31st
|12th
|22.62%
|Power Play %
|24.36%
|9th
|1st
|90.1%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.62%
|30th
Bruins vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
