You can see player prop bet odds for David Pastrnak, Mathew Barzal and others on the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders before their matchup at 7:30 PM ET on Friday at UBS Arena.

Bruins vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York

UBS Arena in Elmont, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

One of Boston's top contributing offensive players this season is Pastrnak, who has 39 points (16 goals, 23 assists) and plays an average of 19:40 per game.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Dec. 13 0 0 0 7 vs. Coyotes Dec. 9 2 1 3 6 vs. Sabres Dec. 7 0 0 0 8 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 3 0 0 0 2 at Maple Leafs Dec. 2 1 2 3 10

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

Brad Marchand is another of Boston's top contributors through 27 games, with 12 goals and 13 assists.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Dec. 13 0 0 0 2 vs. Coyotes Dec. 9 0 1 1 3 vs. Sabres Dec. 7 1 0 1 4 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 3 3 0 3 5 at Maple Leafs Dec. 2 1 0 1 8

Charlie Coyle Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Charlie Coyle has 20 total points for Boston, with 10 goals and 10 assists.

Coyle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Devils Dec. 13 0 0 0 0 vs. Coyotes Dec. 9 1 0 1 1 vs. Sabres Dec. 7 0 0 0 3 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 3 0 1 1 1 at Maple Leafs Dec. 2 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: New York Islanders

Mathew Barzal Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Barzal has collected 10 goals and 20 assists in 27 games for New York, good for 30 points.

Barzal Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Dec. 13 1 0 1 4 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 11 0 1 1 3 vs. Kings Dec. 9 0 1 1 1 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 7 2 2 4 5 vs. Sharks Dec. 5 0 0 0 3

Noah Dobson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)

Noah Dobson is a top offensive contributor for New York with 29 total points this season. He has scored six goals and added 23 assists in 28 games.

Dobson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Dec. 13 0 2 2 1 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 11 0 3 3 1 vs. Kings Dec. 9 0 1 1 1 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 7 0 1 1 4 vs. Sharks Dec. 5 0 1 1 6

