Top Player Prop Bets for Bruins vs. Islanders on December 15, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for David Pastrnak, Mathew Barzal and others on the Boston Bruins and New York Islanders before their matchup at 7:30 PM ET on Friday at UBS Arena.
Bruins vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Bruins vs. Islanders Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
One of Boston's top contributing offensive players this season is Pastrnak, who has 39 points (16 goals, 23 assists) and plays an average of 19:40 per game.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Dec. 13
|0
|0
|0
|7
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 9
|2
|1
|3
|6
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|8
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 2
|1
|2
|3
|10
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
Brad Marchand is another of Boston's top contributors through 27 games, with 12 goals and 13 assists.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Dec. 13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 7
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 3
|3
|0
|3
|5
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|8
Charlie Coyle Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Charlie Coyle has 20 total points for Boston, with 10 goals and 10 assists.
Coyle Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|Dec. 13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
NHL Props Today: New York Islanders
Mathew Barzal Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Barzal has collected 10 goals and 20 assists in 27 games for New York, good for 30 points.
Barzal Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 13
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 11
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 7
|2
|2
|4
|5
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 5
|0
|0
|0
|3
Noah Dobson Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Noah Dobson is a top offensive contributor for New York with 29 total points this season. He has scored six goals and added 23 assists in 28 games.
Dobson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Ducks
|Dec. 13
|0
|2
|2
|1
|vs. Maple Leafs
|Dec. 11
|0
|3
|3
|1
|vs. Kings
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 5
|0
|1
|1
|6
