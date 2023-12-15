The Boston Celtics (18-5) will try to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Orlando Magic (16-7) on Friday, December 15, 2023 at TD Garden as 5.5-point favorites. The matchup airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSFL. The matchup's over/under is 222.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Celtics vs. Magic Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBCS-BOS and BSFL

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -5.5 222.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston and its opponents have gone over 222.5 combined points in 14 of 23 games this season.

Boston's contests this year have an average point total of 226.3, 3.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Celtics have an 11-12-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, Boston has been favored 22 times and won 17, or 77.3%, of those games.

Boston has a record of 16-1, a 94.1% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Celtics vs Magic Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Celtics vs. Magic Over/Under Stats

Games Over 222.5 % of Games Over 222.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 14 60.9% 117.3 231.3 108.9 217.8 226.5 Magic 11 47.8% 114 231.3 108.9 217.8 224.5

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics are 3-7 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Celtics have gone over the total five times.

Boston owns a better record against the spread in home games (7-5-0) than it does in road games (4-7-0).

The 117.3 points per game the Celtics score are 8.4 more points than the Magic allow (108.9).

Boston has a 10-8 record against the spread and a 15-3 record overall when putting up more than 108.9 points.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Celtics vs. Magic Betting Splits

Celtics and Magic Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 11-12 9-9 11-12 Magic 17-6 1-1 11-12

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Celtics vs. Magic Point Insights

Celtics Magic 117.3 Points Scored (PG) 114 7 NBA Rank (PPG) 16 10-8 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 12-2 15-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 12-2 108.9 Points Allowed (PG) 108.9 3 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 9-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 14-1 14-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.