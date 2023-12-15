Will Charlie Coyle Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 15?
The Boston Bruins' upcoming game against the New York Islanders is set for Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Charlie Coyle light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Charlie Coyle score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Coyle stats and insights
- Coyle has scored in seven of 27 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has taken six shots and scored three goals.
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Coyle's shooting percentage is 20.4%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Islanders defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Islanders are giving up 88 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 15th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Coyle recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|18:40
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|20:17
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:48
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:45
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:16
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|2
|2
|0
|15:42
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|17:56
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|1
|1
|0
|17:30
|Away
|W 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Bruins vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.