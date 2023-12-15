Charlie Coyle will be among those on the ice Friday when his Boston Bruins play the New York Islanders at UBS Arena. Considering a wager on Coyle? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Charlie Coyle vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +150)

Coyle Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Coyle has averaged 17:42 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +5.

In seven of 27 games this season Coyle has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Coyle has a point in 15 games this season (out of 27), including multiple points three times.

In nine of 27 games this season, Coyle has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Coyle hits the over on his points over/under is 54.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Coyle has an implied probability of 40% of going over his assist prop bet.

Coyle Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.1 per game) in the league.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 20th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 27 Games 4 20 Points 7 10 Goals 3 10 Assists 4

