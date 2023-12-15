The Boston Bruins, including David Pastrnak, are in action Friday versus the New York Islanders at UBS Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Pastrnak in that upcoming Bruins-Islanders matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

David Pastrnak vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

1.5 points (Over odds: -120)

1.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -189)

Pastrnak Season Stats Insights

Pastrnak's plus-minus this season, in 19:40 per game on the ice, is +9.

In 13 of 27 games this year, Pastrnak has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Pastrnak has a point in 19 games this year (out of 27), including multiple points 13 times.

Pastrnak has an assist in 16 of 27 games played this season, including multiple assists six times.

Pastrnak has an implied probability of 54.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 65.4% chance of Pastrnak having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Pastrnak Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders are giving up 88 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 27 Games 4 39 Points 6 16 Goals 1 23 Assists 5

