The Boston Celtics, with Derrick White, face off versus the Orlando Magic at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game, a 116-107 win versus the Cavaliers, White tallied 14 points and three steals.

we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 15.4 16.8 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 4.1 Assists 4.5 5.0 5.4 PRA -- 24.3 26.3 PR -- 19.3 20.9 3PM 2.5 2.5 2.6



Derrick White Insights vs. the Magic

This season, he's put up 10.1% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 10.3 per contest.

White is averaging 5.9 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

White's opponents, the Magic, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 102.9 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.3 per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams.

The Magic concede 108.9 points per contest, third-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Magic have allowed 40.3 rebounds per game, which is best in the league.

The Magic are the second-ranked squad in the league, conceding 23.1 assists per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Magic are seventh in the NBA, allowing 11.5 makes per contest.

Derrick White vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/24/2023 37 16 5 4 1 1 1

