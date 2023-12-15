Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Essex County, Massachusetts today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Essex County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Manchester Essex Regional High School at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

6:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: South Hamilton, MA

South Hamilton, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Essex Agricultural and Technical High School at Newburyport High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

6:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Newburyport, MA

Newburyport, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Lawrence High School at North Andover High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

6:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: North Andover, MA

North Andover, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Greater Lawrence Technical High School at Lowell Catholic High School