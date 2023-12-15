Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Essex County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Essex County, Massachusetts today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Essex County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Manchester Essex Regional High School at Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: South Hamilton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Essex Agricultural and Technical High School at Newburyport High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Newburyport, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lawrence High School at North Andover High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: North Andover, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greater Lawrence Technical High School at Lowell Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Lowell, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.