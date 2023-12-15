For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming game between the Boston Bruins and the New York Islanders on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, is Hampus Lindholm a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Hampus Lindholm score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Lindholm stats and insights

In one of 27 games this season, Lindholm scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game against the Islanders this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has one goal on the power play, and also one assist.

He has a 2.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 88 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 18.9 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Lindholm recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 25:35 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 25:18 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 26:02 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:58 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 25:28 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 21:50 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 22:41 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 22:37 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 24:00 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 24:22 Away W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.