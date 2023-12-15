Will Jake DeBrusk light the lamp when the Boston Bruins take on the New York Islanders on Friday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Jake DeBrusk score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

DeBrusk stats and insights

In four of 26 games this season, DeBrusk has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

DeBrusk averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.8%.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders are conceding 88 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 15th in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 18.9 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

DeBrusk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:34 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 16:21 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:05 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:02 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 19:54 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 14:26 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 15:36 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 18:08 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 16:59 Away W 3-1

Bruins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

