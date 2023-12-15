Should you wager on James van Riemsdyk to score a goal when the Boston Bruins and the New York Islanders face off on Friday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

In four of 26 games this season, van Riemsdyk has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

van Riemsdyk has picked up three goals and three assists on the power play.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 8.9% of them.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have conceded 88 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

van Riemsdyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Devils 1 0 1 12:11 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:14 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:56 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:39 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:46 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:21 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 14:05 Away L 7-4 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:35 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 12:19 Away L 5-4 OT

Bruins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

