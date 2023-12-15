NBA action on Friday includes Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (18-5) hosting Paolo Banchero and the Orlando Magic (16-7) at TD Garden, starting at 7:30 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Magic Game Info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and BSFL

NBCS-BOS and BSFL Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden

Jayson Tatum vs. Paolo Banchero Fantasy Comparison

Stat Jayson Tatum Paolo Banchero Total Fantasy Pts 1013.8 821.4 Fantasy Pts Per Game 44.1 35.7 Fantasy Rank 12 37

Jayson Tatum vs. Paolo Banchero Insights

Jayson Tatum & the Celtics

Tatum's numbers for the season are 27.3 points, 4.2 assists and 8.9 boards per game.

The Celtics are outscoring opponents by 8.4 points per game with a +194 scoring differential overall. They put up 117.3 points per game (seventh in the NBA) and give up 108.9 per outing (third in the league).

The 46.7 rebounds per game Boston averages rank third in the NBA, and are four more than the 42.7 its opponents pull down per outing.

The Celtics knock down 15.6 three-pointers per game (second-most in the league), 1.9 more than their opponents (13.7). They are shooting 36.6% from deep (15th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.6%.

Boston has come up short in the turnover battle by 1.4 turnovers per game, committing 13.1 (13th in NBA action) while forcing 11.7 (29th in the league).

Paolo Banchero & the Magic

Banchero averages 20.7 points, 6.8 boards and 4.5 assists, making 49.0% of his shots from the field and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 triples per game.

The Magic are outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game, with a +118 scoring differential overall. They put up 114 points per game (16th in NBA) and give up 108.9 per outing (third in league).

The 43.5 rebounds per game Orlando accumulates rank 20th in the league, 3.2 more than the 40.3 its opponents grab.

The Magic knock down 1.5 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 10 (30th in the league) compared to their opponents' 11.5.

Orlando has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 14.3 per game (25th in NBA) while forcing 15.8 (second in league).

Jayson Tatum vs. Paolo Banchero Advanced Stats

Stat Jayson Tatum Paolo Banchero Plus/Minus Per Game 7.6 2.2 Usage Percentage 30.4% 27.1% True Shooting Pct 60.9% 56.7% Total Rebound Pct 13.0% 11.6% Assist Pct 18.5% 21.2%

