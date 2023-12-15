Will Matthew Poitras Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 15?
Should you bet on Matthew Poitras to light the lamp when the Boston Bruins and the New York Islanders meet up on Friday at 7:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Matthew Poitras score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Poitras stats and insights
- In four of 26 games this season, Poitras has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has taken one shot in one game versus the Islanders this season, but has not scored.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He takes 1.4 shots per game, and converts 13.5% of them.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have conceded 88 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 18.9 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.
Poitras recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|14:22
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|8:26
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|11:56
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|10:43
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|14:26
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|1
|0
|16:22
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|12:34
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|12:10
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|9:58
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
Bruins vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
