Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Middlesex County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Notre Dame Academy at Minuteman High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Lexington, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mystic Valley Regional Charter School at South Shore Vocational Technical High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Hanover, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Norwood High School at Hopkinton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Hopkinton, MA
- Conference: Tri-Valley - Large
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ashland High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Westwood, MA
- Conference: Tri-Valley - Large
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Newton South High School at Malden Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Malden, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greater Lawrence Technical High School at Lowell Catholic High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Lowell, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.