If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Middlesex County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Notre Dame Academy at Minuteman High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 15

5:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Lexington, MA

Lexington, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Mystic Valley Regional Charter School at South Shore Vocational Technical High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 15

5:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Hanover, MA

Hanover, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Norwood High School at Hopkinton High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

6:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Hopkinton, MA

Hopkinton, MA Conference: Tri-Valley - Large

Tri-Valley - Large How to Stream: Watch Here

Ashland High School at Westwood High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

6:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Westwood, MA

Westwood, MA Conference: Tri-Valley - Large

Tri-Valley - Large How to Stream: Watch Here

Newton South High School at Malden Catholic High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

6:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Malden, MA

Malden, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Greater Lawrence Technical High School at Lowell Catholic High School