NEC Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 6:27 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's college basketball slate includes one game with NEC teams on the court. That matchup? The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash squaring off against the NJIT Highlanders.
NEC Women's Basketball Game Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at NJIT Highlanders
|6:00 PM ET, Friday, December 15
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
