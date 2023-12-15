Will Oskar Steen Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 15?
The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest versus the New York Islanders is slated for Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Oskar Steen light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Oskar Steen score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Steen stats and insights
- Steen has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Steen has no points on the power play.
- He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 18.9 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.
Steen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/13/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|9:03
|Away
|L 2-1 OT
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:00
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|8:59
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|9:23
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|5:15
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/18/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:56
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/14/2023
|Sabres
|1
|1
|0
|10:03
|Away
|W 5-2
|11/11/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|8:37
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/9/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|11:50
|Home
|W 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|10:19
|Away
|W 3-2
Bruins vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
