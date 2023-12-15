The Boston Bruins' upcoming contest versus the New York Islanders is slated for Friday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Oskar Steen light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Oskar Steen score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Steen stats and insights

Steen has scored in one of 14 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Steen has no points on the power play.

He has an 8.3% shooting percentage, attempting 0.6 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 18.9 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Steen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:03 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:00 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 8:59 Home L 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 9:23 Away W 4-3 OT 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 5:15 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:56 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 10:03 Away W 5-2 11/11/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 8:37 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:50 Home W 5-2 11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:19 Away W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.