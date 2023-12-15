Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Plymouth County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Plymouth County, Massachusetts today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Plymouth County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Notre Dame Academy at Minuteman High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Lexington, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mystic Valley Regional Charter School at South Shore Vocational Technical High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Hanover, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Xaverian Brothers High School at Bridgewater-Raynham Reg High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Bridgewater, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Silver Lake Regional High School at Duxbury High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Duxbury, MA
- Conference: Patriot - Keenan
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nauset Regional High School at Old Rochester Regional High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Mattapoisett, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
