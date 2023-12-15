We have high school basketball action in Plymouth County, Massachusetts today, and information on how to stream these matchups is available below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Plymouth County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Notre Dame Academy at Minuteman High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 15

Lexington, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Mystic Valley Regional Charter School at South Shore Vocational Technical High School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 15

Hanover, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Xaverian Brothers High School at Bridgewater-Raynham Reg High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

Bridgewater, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Silver Lake Regional High School at Duxbury High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

Duxbury, MA Conference: Patriot - Keenan

Patriot - Keenan How to Stream: Watch Here

Nauset Regional High School at Old Rochester Regional High School