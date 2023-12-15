Can we expect Trent Frederic scoring a goal when the Boston Bruins take on the New York Islanders at 7:30 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Trent Frederic score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Frederic stats and insights

In five of 27 games this season, Frederic has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Islanders this season, he has attempted two shots and scored one goal.

Frederic has no points on the power play.

Frederic averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 17.6%.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 18.9 hits and 19.7 blocked shots per game.

Frederic recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/13/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:22 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 2 0 2 15:13 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:55 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:19 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 1 0 11:27 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 12:19 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 12:56 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 10:56 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 12:39 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:59 Away W 3-1

Bruins vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+

NESN, MSGSN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

