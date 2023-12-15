Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Worcester County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Worcester County, Massachusetts, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eagle Hill High School at Watkinson School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Hartford, CT
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Douglas High School at Oxford High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Oxford, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Doherty Memorial High School at Tantasqua Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Fiskdale, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Millbury Memorial High School at Northbridge High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Whitinsville, MA
- Conference: South Worcester County - A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bartlett High School at Sutton High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Sutton, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Blackstone Millville Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Blackstone, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Shepherd Hill Regional High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 15
- Location: Dudley, MA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
