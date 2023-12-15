If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Worcester County, Massachusetts, then there is some important info you need to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.

Worcester County, Massachusetts High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Eagle Hill High School at Watkinson School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 15

6:00 PM ET on December 15 Location: Hartford, CT

Hartford, CT How to Stream: Watch Here

Douglas High School at Oxford High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

6:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Oxford, MA

Oxford, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Doherty Memorial High School at Tantasqua Regional High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

6:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Fiskdale, MA

Fiskdale, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

Millbury Memorial High School at Northbridge High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

6:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Whitinsville, MA

Whitinsville, MA Conference: South Worcester County - A

South Worcester County - A How to Stream: Watch Here

Bartlett High School at Sutton High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 15

6:30 PM ET on December 15 Location: Sutton, MA

Sutton, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Blackstone Millville Regional High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM ET on December 15

6:45 PM ET on December 15 Location: Blackstone, MA

Blackstone, MA How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Shepherd Hill Regional High School