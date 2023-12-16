Will Boston College be one of the teams to secure a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Boston College's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

How Boston College ranks

Record ACC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-3 0-1 NR NR 79

Boston College's best wins

Boston College defeated the Harvard Crimson (No. 63-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 73-64 win on November 18 -- its signature win of the season. Jaeden Zackery tallied a team-best 14 points with three rebounds and three assists in the contest versus Harvard.

Next best wins

86-80 over St. John's (No. 85/RPI) on December 10

68-61 at home over Richmond (No. 191/RPI) on November 15

82-68 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 239/RPI) on December 5

80-62 on the road over Vanderbilt (No. 270/RPI) on November 29

89-70 at home over Fairfield (No. 279/RPI) on November 6

Boston College's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Based on the RPI, the Eagles have two wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the ninth-most in Division 1.

According to the RPI, the Eagles have six wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the fifth-most in Division 1.

Schedule insights

Boston College has drawn the 161st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

The Eagles have 13 games left against teams above .500. They have 12 upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Glancing at BC's upcoming schedule, it has six games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Boston College's next game

Matchup: Boston College Eagles vs. Lehigh Mountain Hawks

Boston College Eagles vs. Lehigh Mountain Hawks Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 6:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

