How to Watch the Bruins vs. Rangers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Boston Bruins (19-5-4, first place in Eastern Conference) will host the New York Rangers (20-7-1, second) on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, in a battle of the top two teams in the conference.
You can tune in to MSG, NESN, and ESPN+ to take in the action as the Rangers look to knock off the Bruins.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Bruins vs Rangers Additional Info
Bruins vs. Rangers Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|Bruins
|7-4 NYR
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have allowed 71 total goals (2.5 per game), ranking second in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Bruins' 91 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 games, the Bruins have earned 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.
- On the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.9 goals-per-game average (29 total) during that time.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|28
|17
|24
|41
|31
|17
|20%
|Brad Marchand
|28
|12
|14
|26
|24
|16
|34.6%
|Charlie Coyle
|28
|10
|10
|20
|12
|15
|52.1%
|Pavel Zacha
|26
|8
|11
|19
|11
|12
|50.6%
|Charlie McAvoy
|21
|3
|16
|19
|17
|3
|-
Rangers Stats & Trends
- The Rangers concede 2.8 goals per game (78 in total), the ninth-fewest in the league.
- With 93 goals (3.3 per game), the Rangers have the league's 13th-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 games, the Rangers have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.
- On the defensive end, the Rangers have allowed 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.5 goals-per-game average (35 total) over that time.
Rangers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Artemi Panarin
|28
|16
|24
|40
|25
|11
|25%
|Vincent Trocheck
|28
|6
|20
|26
|13
|16
|63.1%
|Mika Zibanejad
|28
|9
|16
|25
|11
|16
|52.3%
|Chris Kreider
|28
|16
|8
|24
|15
|5
|31.2%
|Adam Fox
|18
|3
|17
|20
|11
|7
|-
