Brad Marchand and Vincent Trocheck are two of the best players to keep an eye on when the Boston Bruins play the New York Rangers at TD Garden on Saturday, December 16 at 7:00 PM ET.

Bruins vs. Rangers Game Information

Bruins Players to Watch

David Pastrnak is one of Boston's leading contributors (41 points), via registered 17 goals and 24 assists.

Marchand has picked up 26 points (0.9 per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 14 assists.

Charlie Coyle has posted 10 goals and 10 assists for Boston.

Jeremy Swayman's record is 9-1-3. He has given up 28 goals (2.07 goals against average) and recorded 387 saves.

Rangers Players to Watch

New York's Artemi Panarin has recorded 24 assists and 16 goals in 28 games. That's good for 40 points.

Trocheck's 26 points this season, including six goals and 20 assists, make him one of the top players on offense for New York.

This season, Mika Zibanejad has scored nine goals and contributed 16 assists for New York, giving him a point total of 25.

In the crease, Jonathan Quick has a 9-0-1 record this season, with a .927 save percentage (sixth-best in the league). In 11 games, he has 278 saves, and has conceded 22 goals (2.1 goals against average).

Bruins vs. Rangers Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Rangers AVG Rangers Rank 14th 3.25 Goals Scored 3.32 11th 4th 2.54 Goals Allowed 2.79 9th 12th 31.5 Shots 30.5 15th 26th 32.2 Shots Allowed 30 14th 9th 25.29% Power Play % 30.68% 2nd 1st 88.57% Penalty Kill % 84.62% 8th

