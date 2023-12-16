Oddsmakers have set player props for David Pastrnak, Artemi Panarin and others when the Boston Bruins host the New York Rangers at TD Garden on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Bruins vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG, NESN, and ESPN+ Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bruins vs. Rangers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

1.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

One of Boston's top offensive players this season is Pastrnak, who has scored 41 points in 28 games (17 goals and 24 assists).

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Dec. 15 1 1 2 6 at Devils Dec. 13 0 0 0 7 vs. Coyotes Dec. 9 2 1 3 6 vs. Sabres Dec. 7 0 0 0 8 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 3 0 0 0 2

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Brad Marchand is another of Boston's top contributors through 28 games, with 12 goals and 14 assists.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Dec. 15 0 1 1 3 at Devils Dec. 13 0 0 0 2 vs. Coyotes Dec. 9 0 1 1 3 vs. Sabres Dec. 7 1 0 1 4 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 3 3 0 3 5

Charlie Coyle Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -208)

Charlie Coyle has 20 total points for Boston, with 10 goals and 10 assists.

Coyle Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Islanders Dec. 15 0 0 0 4 at Devils Dec. 13 0 0 0 0 vs. Coyotes Dec. 9 1 0 1 1 vs. Sabres Dec. 7 0 0 0 3 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 3 0 1 1 1

NHL Props Today: New York Rangers

Artemi Panarin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +140)

Panarin has scored 16 goals (0.6 per game) and collected 24 assists (0.9 per game), contributing to the New York offense with 40 total points (1.4 per game). He averages 3.9 shots per game, shooting 14.8%.

Panarin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Dec. 15 0 2 2 3 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 12 0 1 1 2 vs. Kings Dec. 10 0 1 1 6 at Capitals Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 at Senators Dec. 5 1 1 2 7

Vincent Trocheck Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Vincent Trocheck is a leading scorer for New York with 26 total points this season. He has scored six goals and added 20 assists in 28 games.

Trocheck Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Ducks Dec. 15 0 0 0 1 vs. Maple Leafs Dec. 12 0 0 0 6 vs. Kings Dec. 10 0 3 3 3 at Capitals Dec. 9 0 0 0 1 at Senators Dec. 5 0 0 0 5

