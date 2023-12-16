Charlie Coyle will be on the ice when the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers face off on Saturday at TD Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Coyle in that upcoming Bruins-Rangers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Charlie Coyle vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +160)

Coyle Season Stats Insights

In 28 games this season, Coyle has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 17:54 on the ice per game.

In Coyle's 28 games played this season he's scored in seven of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Coyle has a point in 15 games this season (out of 28), including multiple points three times.

In nine of 28 games this season, Coyle has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Coyle's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 53.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Coyle going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 38.5%.

Coyle Stats vs. the Rangers

On defense, the Rangers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 78 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +15.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 28 Games 4 20 Points 5 10 Goals 4 10 Assists 1

