David Pastrnak will be on the ice when the Boston Bruins and New York Rangers meet at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. Prop bets for Pastrnak are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

David Pastrnak vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -110)

1.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -175)

Pastrnak Season Stats Insights

Pastrnak has averaged 19:50 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +8).

In 14 of 28 games this year, Pastrnak has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Pastrnak has a point in 20 games this year (out of 28), including multiple points 14 times.

In 17 of 28 games this season, Pastrnak has registered an assist, and in six of those matches recorded two or more.

Pastrnak's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 52.4% that he goes over.

There is a 63.6% chance of Pastrnak having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Pastrnak Stats vs. the Rangers

On defense, the Rangers are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 78 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team's +15 goal differential ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 28 Games 4 41 Points 3 17 Goals 3 24 Assists 0

