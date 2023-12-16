2024 NCAA Bracketology: Harvard March Madness Resume | December 18
If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Harvard and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Harvard's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Harvard ranks
|Record
|Ivy League Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-3
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|66
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Harvard's best wins
On November 17 versus the UMass Minutemen, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 88) in the RPI, Harvard notched its best win of the season, a 78-75 overtime victory on the road. In the victory over UMass, Malik Mack dropped a team-high 32 points. Chandler Pigge contributed 15 points.
Next best wins
- 76-70 on the road over Colgate (No. 109/RPI) on November 22
- 80-56 at home over Northeastern (No. 178/RPI) on November 14
- 89-76 on the road over Rice (No. 190/RPI) on November 10
- 80-75 at home over American (No. 308/RPI) on November 29
- 70-64 at home over Army (No. 354/RPI) on December 8
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Harvard's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
- According to the RPI, the Crimson have two Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the ninth-most in the nation. But they also have two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 27th-most.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Harvard has been handed the 181st-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- Of the Crimson's 17 remaining games this year, 11 are against teams with worse records, and 11 are against teams with records over .500.
- As far as Harvard's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Harvard's next game
- Matchup: Harvard Crimson vs. Holy Cross Crusaders
- Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Harvard games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.