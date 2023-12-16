If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Harvard and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the piece below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Harvard ranks

Record Ivy League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-3 0-0 NR NR 66

Harvard's best wins

On November 17 versus the UMass Minutemen, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 88) in the RPI, Harvard notched its best win of the season, a 78-75 overtime victory on the road. In the victory over UMass, Malik Mack dropped a team-high 32 points. Chandler Pigge contributed 15 points.

Next best wins

76-70 on the road over Colgate (No. 109/RPI) on November 22

80-56 at home over Northeastern (No. 178/RPI) on November 14

89-76 on the road over Rice (No. 190/RPI) on November 10

80-75 at home over American (No. 308/RPI) on November 29

70-64 at home over Army (No. 354/RPI) on December 8

Harvard's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 2-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

According to the RPI, the Crimson have two Quadrant 2 wins, tied for the ninth-most in the nation. But they also have two Quadrant 2 losses, tied for the 27th-most.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Harvard has been handed the 181st-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

Of the Crimson's 17 remaining games this year, 11 are against teams with worse records, and 11 are against teams with records over .500.

As far as Harvard's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games left, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Harvard's next game

Matchup: Harvard Crimson vs. Holy Cross Crusaders

Harvard Crimson vs. Holy Cross Crusaders Date/Time: Thursday, December 21 at 2:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts

Lavietes Pavilion in Boston, Massachusetts TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

