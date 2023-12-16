For people looking to bet on the upcoming battle between the Boston Bruins and the New York Rangers on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, is James van Riemsdyk a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will James van Riemsdyk score a goal against the Rangers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)

van Riemsdyk stats and insights

van Riemsdyk has scored in five of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has not scored against the Rangers this season in one game (two shots).

On the power play he has four goals, plus four assists.

He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 10.2% of them.

Rangers defensive stats

The Rangers have conceded 78 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Rangers have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

van Riemsdyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 12:42 Away W 5-4 SO 12/13/2023 Devils 1 0 1 12:11 Away L 2-1 OT 12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 13:14 Home W 5-3 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:56 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 14:39 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:46 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 16:21 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:10 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 2 0 2 14:05 Away L 7-4 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 11:35 Away W 3-1

Bruins vs. Rangers game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

