Will Merrimack be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Merrimack's complete tournament resume.

How Merrimack ranks

Record NEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 181

Merrimack's best wins

When Merrimack defeated the UMass-Lowell River Hawks, who are ranked No. 189 in the RPI, on December 2 by a score of 74-68, it was its signature victory of the season thus far. Against UMass-Lowell, Jordan Derkack led the team by tallying 33 points to go along with five rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

71-65 on the road over Maine (No. 217/RPI) on November 12

96-73 over N.C. A&T (No. 339/RPI) on November 22

Merrimack's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 2-0

Based on the RPI, the Warriors have two losses versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Merrimack has the 170th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Warriors' upcoming schedule includes 16 games against teams with worse records and three games versus teams with records north of .500.

Glancing at Merrimack's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

Merrimack's next game

Matchup: Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Merrimack Warriors

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. Merrimack Warriors Date/Time: Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

