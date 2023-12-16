The Boston Bruins, Morgan Geekie included, will meet the New York Rangers on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a wager on Geekie against the Rangers, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Morgan Geekie vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Geekie Season Stats Insights

Geekie's plus-minus this season, in 14:35 per game on the ice, is +3.

Geekie has a goal in four games this year through 22 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In eight of 22 games this year, Geekie has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

Geekie has an assist in six of 22 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Geekie's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 45.5% that he hits the over.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Geekie Stats vs. the Rangers

The Rangers have conceded 78 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+15) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 22 Games 3 10 Points 2 4 Goals 1 6 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.