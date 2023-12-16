The No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) face the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS.

North Carolina vs. Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: CBS

North Carolina Stats Insights

The Tar Heels make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is four percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).

In games North Carolina shoots higher than 41.8% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.

The Tar Heels are the 89th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 133rd.

The Tar Heels record 12.7 more points per game (85.1) than the Wildcats allow (72.4).

When North Carolina totals more than 72.4 points, it is 7-2.

Kentucky Stats Insights

The Wildcats have shot at a 50.4% clip from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 43% shooting opponents of the Tar Heels have averaged.

Kentucky is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 43% from the field.

The Tar Heels are the rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 275th.

The Wildcats put up an average of 90.6 points per game, 16.9 more points than the 73.7 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.

Kentucky is 6-1 when giving up fewer than 85.1 points.

North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively North Carolina played better when playing at home last season, putting up 78.3 points per game, compared to 70.2 per game away from home.

Defensively the Tar Heels played better in home games last year, giving up 67.7 points per game, compared to 71.1 in road games.

North Carolina averaged 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).

Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Kentucky scored seven more points per game at home (78.4) than away (71.4).

At home, the Wildcats allowed 64.1 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 70.9.

Kentucky sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (5.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than on the road (33.1%).

North Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/29/2023 Tennessee W 100-92 Dean Smith Center 12/2/2023 Florida State W 78-70 Dean Smith Center 12/5/2023 UConn L 87-76 Madison Square Garden 12/16/2023 Kentucky - State Farm Arena 12/20/2023 Oklahoma - Spectrum Center 12/29/2023 Charleston Southern - Dean Smith Center

Kentucky Upcoming Schedule