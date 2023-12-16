How to Watch North Carolina vs. Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 12:17 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The No. 9 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2) face the No. 14 Kentucky Wildcats (7-2) at 5:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on CBS.
North Carolina vs. Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: CBS
North Carolina Stats Insights
- The Tar Heels make 45.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is four percentage points higher than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
- In games North Carolina shoots higher than 41.8% from the field, it is 7-2 overall.
- The Tar Heels are the 89th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 133rd.
- The Tar Heels record 12.7 more points per game (85.1) than the Wildcats allow (72.4).
- When North Carolina totals more than 72.4 points, it is 7-2.
Kentucky Stats Insights
- The Wildcats have shot at a 50.4% clip from the field this season, 7.4 percentage points higher than the 43% shooting opponents of the Tar Heels have averaged.
- Kentucky is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 43% from the field.
- The Tar Heels are the rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats rank 275th.
- The Wildcats put up an average of 90.6 points per game, 16.9 more points than the 73.7 the Tar Heels allow to opponents.
- Kentucky is 6-1 when giving up fewer than 85.1 points.
North Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively North Carolina played better when playing at home last season, putting up 78.3 points per game, compared to 70.2 per game away from home.
- Defensively the Tar Heels played better in home games last year, giving up 67.7 points per game, compared to 71.1 in road games.
- North Carolina averaged 7.5 three-pointers per game with a 32% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.1 more threes and 2.7% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.4 threes per game, 29.3% three-point percentage).
Kentucky Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Kentucky scored seven more points per game at home (78.4) than away (71.4).
- At home, the Wildcats allowed 64.1 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 70.9.
- Kentucky sunk more 3-pointers at home (6.6 per game) than away (5.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.1%) than on the road (33.1%).
North Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Tennessee
|W 100-92
|Dean Smith Center
|12/2/2023
|Florida State
|W 78-70
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|UConn
|L 87-76
|Madison Square Garden
|12/16/2023
|Kentucky
|-
|State Farm Arena
|12/20/2023
|Oklahoma
|-
|Spectrum Center
|12/29/2023
|Charleston Southern
|-
|Dean Smith Center
Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/28/2023
|Miami (FL)
|W 95-73
|Rupp Arena
|12/2/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|L 80-73
|Rupp Arena
|12/9/2023
|Pennsylvania
|W 81-66
|Wells Fargo Center
|12/16/2023
|North Carolina
|-
|State Farm Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/29/2023
|Illinois State
|-
|Rupp Arena
