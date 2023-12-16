If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of Northeastern and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

How Northeastern ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 0-0 NR NR 184

Northeastern's best wins

Against the Old Dominion Monarchs on December 2, Northeastern captured its signature win of the season, which was an 81-68 home victory. Chris Doherty posted a team-best 18 points with 10 rebounds and four assists in the game against Old Dominion.

Next best wins

82-76 on the road over East Carolina (No. 256/RPI) on November 19

79-74 on the road over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 277/RPI) on December 19

67-58 at home over Boston University (No. 290/RPI) on November 6

93-76 over Georgia Southern (No. 358/RPI) on November 21

Northeastern's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-3 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (according to the RPI), Northeastern is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most losses.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Northeastern is 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most losses.

The Huskies have tied for the 40th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation based on the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Northeastern has the 186th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the season.

As far as the Huskies' upcoming schedule, they have two games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 13 contests against teams above .500.

Reviewing Northeastern's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Northeastern's next game

Matchup: Rhode Island Rams vs. Northeastern Huskies

Rhode Island Rams vs. Northeastern Huskies Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas F. Ryan Center in Kingston, Rhode Island TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

