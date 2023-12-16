Saturday's game that pits the Virginia Cavaliers (8-1) against the Northeastern Huskies (4-6) at John Paul Jones Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-58 in favor of Virginia, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on December 16.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Northeastern vs. Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Northeastern vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 77, Northeastern 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Northeastern vs. Virginia

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia (-19.3)

Virginia (-19.3) Computer Predicted Total: 135.6

Virginia has gone 6-3-0 against the spread, while Northeastern's ATS record this season is 3-4-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Cavaliers are 3-6-0 and the Huskies are 6-1-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Northeastern Performance Insights

The Huskies' -15 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 74.2 points per game (202nd in college basketball) while allowing 75.7 per contest (288th in college basketball).

Northeastern is 320th in the country at 32.8 rebounds per game. That's 2.1 more than the 30.7 its opponents average.

Northeastern hits 6.4 three-pointers per game (278th in college basketball), 2.5 fewer than its opponents.

Northeastern has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12 per game (200th in college basketball) while forcing 10.4 (309th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.