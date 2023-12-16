Northeastern vs. Virginia BetMGM Promo Codes, Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total - December 16
Saturday's game that pits the Virginia Cavaliers (8-1) against the Northeastern Huskies (4-6) at John Paul Jones Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 77-58 in favor of Virginia, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on December 16.
There is no line set for the matchup.
Northeastern vs. Virginia Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
- Where: Charlottesville, Virginia
- Venue: John Paul Jones Arena
Northeastern vs. Virginia Score Prediction
- Prediction: Virginia 77, Northeastern 58
Spread & Total Prediction for Northeastern vs. Virginia
- Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia (-19.3)
- Computer Predicted Total: 135.6
Virginia has gone 6-3-0 against the spread, while Northeastern's ATS record this season is 3-4-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Cavaliers are 3-6-0 and the Huskies are 6-1-0.
Northeastern Performance Insights
- The Huskies' -15 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 74.2 points per game (202nd in college basketball) while allowing 75.7 per contest (288th in college basketball).
- Northeastern is 320th in the country at 32.8 rebounds per game. That's 2.1 more than the 30.7 its opponents average.
- Northeastern hits 6.4 three-pointers per game (278th in college basketball), 2.5 fewer than its opponents.
- Northeastern has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 12 per game (200th in college basketball) while forcing 10.4 (309th in college basketball).
